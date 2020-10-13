NeuBase Therapeutics Announces Addition of Peter Nielsen, Ph.D., Inventor of Peptide Nucleic Acid Technology, to Scientific Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, announced the addition of Peter Nielsen, Ph.D. to its scientific advisory board. Dr. Nielsen, the primary inventor of peptide nucleic acid (PNA) technology, brings extensive experience in genetic medicine to NeuBase as the Company optimizes its PATrOL™ therapies and moves them towards the clinic.



“We are honored to welcome Dr. Nielsen, a transformational leader in the field of genetics and genomic technologies, to the NeuBase scientific advisory board. His unique perspective gained over his distinctive career will undoubtedly provide valuable insight and complement our team of renowned experts,” said Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., chief executive officer of NeuBase. “We believe that our new class of synthetic medicines, which relies on the elegant scaffold chemistry invented by Dr. Nielsen, has the potential to change the treatment landscape for many diseases, both common and rare. We look forward to leveraging his unparalleled knowledge as we continue to advance our PATrOL platform under the guidance of our outstanding group of scientific advisors.”

Dr. Nielsen added, “NeuBase’s PNA technology is among the first to be advanced through development for therapeutic applications, and I am thrilled to be part of the revolution the Company is leading. I look forward to working with the team and lending my guidance as NeuBase progresses its first-in-class medicines.”

Dr. Peter Nielsen is a leading expert in gene targeting, RNA interference and chemical replication and translation and was one of the inventors of PNAs in 1991. He is currently a professor at the University of Copenhagen where his lab focuses on PNAs in regard to drug discovery, gene targeting, antisense principles, cellular and in vivo delivery and administration of biopharmaceuticals. He is the co-author of more than 400 scientific papers and reviews as well as over 20 patents and patent applications, and he serves on the advisory board of four scientific journals. In addition to his esteemed academic career, Dr. Nielsen is the co-founder of two biotech companies in Denmark and is a member of EMBO and the Danish Academy of Technical Sciences. He received his Ph.D. in 1980 from University of Copenhagen.

About NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.

NeuBase is accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines. NeuBase’s designer PATrOL™ therapies are centered around its proprietary drug scaffold to address genetic diseases at the source by combining the highly targeted approach of traditional genetic therapies with the broad organ distribution capabilities of small molecules. With an initial focus on silencing disease-causing mutations in debilitating neurological, neuromuscular and oncologic disorders, NeuBase is committed to redefining medicine for the millions of patients with both common and rare conditions. To learn more, visit www.neubasetherapeutics.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those risk factors contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the Company's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of the Company could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including: the Company's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the timing of initiation of the Company's planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from the Company's clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; the Company's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of the Company's product candidates; the Company's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; global health conditions, including the impact of COVID-19; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all, as well as those risk factors contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

