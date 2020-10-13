RTI Announces Virtual ConnextCon 2020 - The Global DDS Users Conference That Unites Experts Developing Autonomous Systems

Virtual ConnextCon 2020 to Showcase Real-World Customer Use Cases Featuring GE Healthcare, Dreamscape, Rivian, Kratos Defense and More

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework provider for smart machines and real-world systems, today announced its first Virtual ConnextCon 2020 to be held on October 26 – 27 for the US and Americas regions, and October 28 – 29 for the EMEA and APAC regions. ConnextCon 2020 will unite engineers and developers on a global scale with RTI customers, partners, executives and technical experts. The two-day virtual event will feature hands-on workshops, keynotes by industry experts, customers discussing implementations of the Data Distribution Service™(DDS) standard and interactive demos.



ConnextCon 2020 will explore the capabilities of tomorrow’s smart machines and autonomous systems. In the next 10 years, cars will safely drive themselves, energy systems will better utilize legacy devices and renewables, and new levels of intelligence will enhance hospital equipment. At ConnextCon 2020, attendees will see first-hand how RTI Connext® DDS is accelerating this new age of autonomy and transforming the fundamental infrastructure of our planet.

Featured ConnextCon 2020 speakers include:

October 26-27, 2020 (US/Americas): Stuart Kozlick, CEO of Puzzle Medical Devices and RTI Advisory Board Member Kiran Bharwani, VP of Autonomy, Rivian Automotive Matthew Grubis, Chief Engineer of Monitoring Solutions, GE Healthcare Craig Clark, CTO, Kratos Defense

October 28-29, 2020 (EMEA/APAC): Sylvain Chague, Co-Founder and CTO, Dreamscape Immersive KT Neumann, Founder and Investor of KTN GmbH; RTI Advisory Board Member Stefan Sandberg, Product Owner Simulation, Veoneer Vision





RTI executives and technical experts will also present on timely topics including: the future of autonomy, a technical deep dive into scalability for Industrial systems, Inside DDS - an introduction to Connext DDS, security for mission-critical defense systems, and data centricity in electric and autonomous vehicles.

“The age of autonomy is upon us. RTI is working with customers to build intelligent systems that make our world safer, cleaner and more efficient. From eliminating car accidents to improving patient safety in hospitals, we have a front-row seat to the greatest technical revolution of our time,” said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. “Our virtual ConnextCon will bring RTI customers, partners, technical experts and influencers together from across the globe for the first time. We look forward to sharing the latest technical insights as we develop the framework for the future.”

ConnextCon 2020 attendees can expect a dynamic experience. In addition to virtual presentations, users will have the ability to virtually interact with speakers, RTI experts and other attendees through live polls, session Q&As, surveys, demos, discussion boards and virtual meeting rooms.

Event Details:

What: Virtual Connext Conference 2020: The Age of Autonomy

Virtual Connext Conference 2020: The Age of Autonomy When: US/Americas: October 26-27 2020 EMEA/APAC: October 28-29, 2020

Where: Virtual



To view the full agenda and register for this complimentary event, please visit: https://bit.ly/2F3raEz

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework provider for smart machines and real-world systems. The company’s RTI Connext® product enables intelligent architecture by sharing information in real time, making large applications work together as one.

With over 1,500 deployments, RTI software runs the largest power plants in North America, connects perception to control in vehicles, coordinates combat management on US Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, controls hyperloop and flying cars, and provides 24/7 medical intelligence for hospital patients and emergency victims.

RTI is the best in the world at connecting intelligent, distributed systems. These systems improve medical care, make our roads safer, improve energy use, and protect our freedom.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional headquarters in Spain and Singapore.

Media Contacts:

Madeline Kalicka

Karbo Communications for RTI

rti@karbocom.com