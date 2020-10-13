DMV resumes limited Saturday service

CRANSTON, R.I. – The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles resumes its weekend office hours beginning Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 to assist Rhode Islanders seeking driver's license and ID services.

The Cranston office will offer service reservations on Saturdays, from Oct. 17 through Dec. 19 – excluding Saturday, Nov. 28. Service hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The weekend service will be by reservation-only and limited to license and ID transactions. Walk-in service will not be offered.

Customers are reminded that many transactions can be completed by mail or online: including renewing licenses or registrations, submitting CDL medical certifications, cancelling license plates, ordering custom plates, obtaining driver records, and changing addresses. Customers can also take advantage of the drop-off boxes available at our offices during business hours.

To make a reservation, visit: www.dmv.ri.gov

Visitors to the DMV Customer Reservations portal will be transferred to a third-party website -- hosted by Stonewall Solutions -- where they will find a list of transactions requiring reservations, as well as available service dates and times. Reservations will state the following terms:

• Once your reservation is confirmed at check-in, ticketing procedures will apply. You will be served as promptly as possible. • No check-ins will be allowed more than 15 minutes prior to your reservation time. • Please have a copy of your reservation confirmation or your reservation number available at check-in. You will be required to have proof of identification. • If you are unable to keep this reservation, please be courteous and cancel it as soon as possible. • Customers seeking a reservation should check the portal regularly as additional reservations may become available.