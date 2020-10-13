Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,813 in the last 365 days.

President arrives in Malanje

Malanje, ANGOLA, October 13 - President of Republic João Lourenço arrived Tuesday morning in the northern province of Malanje to inaugurate the Higher Institute of Technological Sciences (ISTAM). ,

 

The head of the Executive Branch was received by the governor of Malanje, Norberto dos Santos, and other entities of the State administration.

The president is accompanied by a delegation that includes, among other entities, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Maria do Rosário Sambo, and the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, António Francisco de Assis.

Joao Lourenço is expected back to the country's capital, Luanda, in today afternoon.  

The Head of State visited Malanje province for the last time, in the second half of May last year, when he chaired the meeting of the Local Governance Council.

At that meeting, the Local Governance Council analysed projects linked to the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), focusing on the sectors of education, health, communication, basic sanitation, energy and water.

With at least one million inhabitants, the province of Malanje consists of the municipalities of Cacuso, Cahombo, Calandula, Cambundi Catembo, Cangandala, Kiwaba Nzoji, Cunda-Dia-Base, Luquembo, Marimba, Massango, Mucari, Quela, Quirima and Malanje .  

Malanje is an essentially agricultural province, with stress to the production of cassava, rice, cotton, corn, sweet potatoes,  sunflower, beans, soy and vegetables.  

The region has mineral resources, such as diamond, limestone, uranium and phosphate.

 

 

,

You just read:

President arrives in Malanje

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.