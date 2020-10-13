POINT Biopharma Presents at 2020 BIO Investor Forum

First public presentation of POINT’s radioligand platform and pipeline

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Inc. (POINT), a radiopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing the many benefits of precision radioligand therapy to cancer patients, announces its CEO, Dr. Joe McCann, will present at the 2020 BIO Investor Forum. This year, the BIO Investor Forum is being held virtually and Dr. McCann’s presentation will be available on-demand for the duration of the conference, October 12th to October 15th, 2020.



“I am looking forward to introducing investors to POINT Biopharma and our radioligand platform,” says Dr. McCann. “The investor forum is an opportunity to showcase the amazing team we have assembled, our commercial manufacturing plans and high level details on our pipeline which includes an exciting new pan-cancer treatment with moon-shot potential.”

During his presentation, Dr. McCann will provide an overview of how radioligands work, introduce the POINT management team, and explain how POINT’s platform differentiates it from other radiopharmaceutical companies.

POINT has a strong pipeline of exciting radioligand treatments for a variety of cancer indications. The Company will disclose more about these programs in the coming months. Members of the POINT team will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. Investors attending the BIO Investor Forum who would like to discuss POINT’s early stage pipeline are encouraged to reach out to Michael Gottlieb at mgottlieb@pointbiopharma.com before the conference.

About POINT Biopharma

POINT Biopharma is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company with a growing portfolio of best in class pharmaceutical assets. POINT is combining a seasoned management team with strategic partnerships in radio-isotope supply, manufacturing technology and novel direct to patient targeting to revolutionize theranostic drug development and radioligand commercialization.

