Whenever, Wherever: First Advantage Brings Virtual Screening Insights to HR Technology Conference & Exposition

First Advantage, the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions

Will present “Whenever, Wherever: NEW Virtual Drug Testing” and exhibit its latest innovations during the HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

The conference will take place Tuesday, October 27 – Friday, October 30, 2020.

First Advantage will present on Tuesday, October 27, at 12:10 p.m. ET.

For event details and registration, visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

Over the last several months, organizations around the world have had to rethink how they approach everyday tasks, including screening and hiring their workforce. At the same time, online sales of marijuana have increased 142 percent since the initial call to shelter in place. That means employees who are or have been working remotely may be operating with impaired judgment.

During the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer for First Advantage, will address these concerns in a session titled, “Whenever, Wherever: NEW Virtual Drug Testing.” Teelock will explain how the new, COVID-adjusted world led to innovation in virtual drug testing, helping to boost employer confidence and lower organizational risk. Session attendees will hear about the latest technologies that enable testing “at home” and learn how their organizations can bring business back online safely.

First Advantage will also be exhibiting at the HR Technology Conference and encourages those interested in learning more about the latest virtual screening solutions to schedule time with company representatives through the event platform.

For more information, visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com.

