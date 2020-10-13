Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,747 in the last 365 days.

Whenever, Wherever: First Advantage Brings Virtual Screening Insights to HR Technology Conference & Exposition

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:                              
First Advantage, the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions

WHAT:         
Will present “Whenever, Wherever: NEW Virtual Drug Testing” and exhibit its latest innovations during the HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

WHEN:         
The conference will take place Tuesday, October 27 – Friday, October 30, 2020.

First Advantage will present on Tuesday, October 27, at 12:10 p.m. ET.

WHERE:                          
For event details and registration, visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

DETAILS:                              
Over the last several months, organizations around the world have had to rethink how they approach everyday tasks, including screening and hiring their workforce. At the same time, online sales of marijuana have increased 142 percent since the initial call to shelter in place. That means employees who are or have been working remotely may be operating with impaired judgment.

During the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer for First Advantage, will address these concerns in a session titled, “Whenever, Wherever: NEW Virtual Drug Testing.” Teelock will explain how the new, COVID-adjusted world led to innovation in virtual drug testing, helping to boost employer confidence and lower organizational risk. Session attendees will hear about the latest technologies that enable testing “at home” and learn how their organizations can bring business back online safely.

First Advantage will also be exhibiting at the HR Technology Conference and encourages those interested in learning more about the latest virtual screening solutions to schedule time with company representatives through the event platform.

For more information, visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About First Advantage
First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: 
Elisabeth Warrick                                                 
First Advantage
+1-732-706-0123, ext. 711
elisabeth.warrick@fadv.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Whenever, Wherever: First Advantage Brings Virtual Screening Insights to HR Technology Conference & Exposition

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.