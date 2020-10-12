Commission reports on eighth negotiating round with Australia

Australia | Brussels, 13 October 2020

As part of its transparency commitment, the European Commission today published the report summarising progress made during the latest negotiation round for the EU-Australia trade agreement.

The eighth round of negotiations for an ambitious and comprehensive EU-Australia trade agreement was held virtually from 14 to 25 September 2020. Negotiators discussed all areas of the future agreement, such as technical barriers to trade, sustainable development, goods, services, public procurement, rules of origin, and intellectual property rights including geographical indications.

The next virtual negotiation round is scheduled from 30 November to 11 December 2020.

EU-Australia trade agreement: Report of 8th negotiation round

