Biz2Credit to Host Online Forum: Small Business and the COVID-19 Pandemic – A Discussion with Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) and Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK) on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congress has taken a proactive approach to providing relief for business owners, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which closed for new applications on August 8. More than $525 billion has been distributed to more than 5.1 million small and mid-sized businesses from Alaska to Maine.



However, financial assistance for small business owners has stalled. With that in mind, FinTech leader Biz2Credit, an SBA-approved PPP lending partner will host an online forum: Small Business and the COVID-19 Pandemic – A Discussion with Rep. Espaillat (D-NY) and Rep. Hern (R-OK) on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. (EDT). Both Congressmen are members of the House Small Business Committee.

This unique online discussion will give business owners a chance to hear from Congressman Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) and Congressman Kevin Hern (R-OK) on how the Federal government and private industry are collaborating to support business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Congressmen and panelists will discuss the success of government initiatives, including the PPP, which provided a financial lifeline to small businesses that were negatively impacted by shutdowns and reduced economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key topics will include :

Understanding the process undertaken by Congress in authorizing the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the outcomes it has already achieved.

Initiatives the Federal government is considering next to provide further support to small businesses.

Rep. Espaillat and Rep. Hern will respond to questions from the audience.

CPA.com CEO, Erik Asgeirsson, will discuss how the AICPA and accounting firms have played an important role in business relief thus far.

Biz2Credit CEO, Rohit Arora, will provide an overview of future business financing options, including PPP loan forgiveness.



“There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the next round of business relief as well as PPP loan forgiveness right now,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2Credit and one of the nation’s leading experts in small business finance. “We are very fortunate to have two influential members of the House Small Business Committee joining our Online Forum to discuss questions surrounding government relief for America’s small businesses at this critical time.”

“This webcast is an excellent opportunity to find out what is happening in Congress to help small business owners, so many of whom have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout.”

To register for this online forum and submit a question, visit the Biz2Credit Webcast Center.

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $3 billion in small business financing. Biz2Credit is focused on funding what’s next for small business. The company leverages data, cash flow insights, and the latest technology to give business owners an automated small business funding platform to fit their financial needs. With over 350 employees globally, the Biz2Credit team – comprised of top-notch engineers, marketers, and data scientists – is building the next generation in business lending solutions.

Biz2Credit has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Private Titans list for 2020, is a three-time winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and was named a Great Place to Work in 2020 and 2019. Headquartered in New York City, the company recently raised a $52M Series B round of investment in 2019. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook, and LinkedIn.