Barron’s Includes CLA Wealth Advisors On Its Top 100 RIA Firms List

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barron’s recently named CLA Wealth Advisors (CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC), an SEC-registered investment advisor, to its Top 100 RIA Firms list, with CLA Wealth Advisors claiming the 48th spot. It’s the third time the firm has been recognized by the publication, which provides in-depth news, analysis, and commentary on investments and the markets.

For 2020, Barron’s expanded the list from 50 to 100 firms. The list features the country’s top independent advisory firms, ranking them based on a variety of factors, including:

Assets managed

Size and experience of teams

Regulatory record

Technology spending

Staff diversity

Succession planning

“CLA takes great pride in being named to Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firms list,” said Chief Wealth Advisor Clayton Bland. “The honor is only possible thanks to our loyal clients and the dedicated CLA family members who serve them.”

CLA was also recently included on the Financial Times 300 Top RIAs list, and ranked fourth on Accounting Today’s annual ranking of firms based on assets under management (AUM), with $7.6 billion in AUM and AUA at the time of the survey.

For more information about CLA Wealth Advisors, visit claconnect.com/services/wealth-advisory.

Barron’s awarded the 2020 #48 Top RIA Firms ranking to CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC based on data compiled for CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors. For 2020, Barron’s expanded the list from 50 to 100 firms. Barron’s publishes this list based upon a number of criteria and the firms’ filings with the SEC were used to cross-check the data provided to Barron’s. The listing includes the firms’ numbers of clients, employees, advisors, offices and state locations.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

