Sunwing launches 48-hour Prime Time sale on Canadian-owned and operated Royalton Luxury Resorts

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians get ready to return to the tropics and book their much-needed vacation, Sunwing is offering the deals that sun-seekers have been waiting for with their Prime Time Sale. For 48 hours only, travellers can save up to 50% on vacation packages to the Canadian owned-and-operated Royalton Luxury Resorts. With colder days right around the corner, the tour operator secured unbeatable deals on these prime resorts that are designed by Canadians, for Canadians, just in time for Sunwing’s restart of flights on November 6. The sale ends October 14 at 11:59 p.m., so travellers will want to act fast to secure their spot in the sun at a record price.



“Canadians are eager to return to travel safely and responsibly,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing Travel Group. “To help them make their highly anticipated return to the tropics, we’re offering incredible rates on the Canadian-owned-and-operated Royalton Luxury Resorts, which adhere to the highest Canadian health and safety standards. Sun-seekers will be able to book the luxury vacation of their dreams - all while supporting a Canadian brand.”

Vacationers can save big on their getaway to Royalton Luxury Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton, Royalton CHIC and Mystique by Royalton, and travel with confidence knowing that the highest Canadian health and safety standards are in place throughout their vacation journey. The sale offers incredible deals on getaways to popular destinations like Cancun, Jamaica and Punta Cana. Packages start as low as $795 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay at Canadian-favourite Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort and Spa in a 10th Anniversary Luxury Room, departing from Toronto and Montreal on November 8, 2020.

Following Sunwing’s announcement about the restart of flight service and guaranteed flights beginning November 6, all packages booked during the sale will include round-trip flights on board Sunwing Airlines. Vacationers can travel with peace of mind knowing that their health and safety is a top priority throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment. From the moment they check-in at the airport to their journey home, the highest Canadian standards are in place to keep customers safe. Plus, packages booked between now and October 31, 2020, for departures between October 16, 2020 and May 31, 2021, include COVID-19 coverage at no additional cost.

In addition to these prime deals, Canadians can enjoy added peace of mind with Sunwing’s flexible booking options which allow them to change or cancel their plans anytime with ease, choose from flexible monthly payment options and receive up to $800 cash back per couple with complimentary Price Drop Cash Back. To streamline the arrivals process, Royalton Luxury Resorts is offering complimentary online pre-check-in and online room selection is available at a small cost.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

https://www.facebook.com/SunwingVacations

https://twitter.com/SunwingVacay

https://www.instagram.com/sunwingvacations

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzjZ-lcuaqBQH7Sq0u3ru7A

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Melanie Filipp

Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a7e5dd0-8f2c-43b7-85b9-60d6dcde0c84