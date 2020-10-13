Opposition UNITA hoping for president address

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 13 - Angola's main opposition UNITA party said Monday that it hopes to hear a consistent speech on the State of the Nation, that will be delivered by the President of Republic, João Lourenço.,

The Head of State will address the Angolans from the Parliament on October 15.

The Statesman is expected to make a new assessment, for the fourth time since he took power, of his governance policy

The country hopes to hear a preliminary assessment of the Government's achievements and future prospects, amid the crisis scenario, the party’s leader Adalberto Costa Júnior told a press conference on Monday in Luanda.

Adalberto Júnior spoke, on the other hand, of the need to support and embrace a constitutional review that allow Angolans to directly elect their President of the Republic.

Without reforms, he argued, there will be no Democratic and Lawful State in Angola, no Democratic and Lawful State, and no development.

UNITA leader also criticised the Executive’s decision to postpone the local elections allegedly due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the time has come for the President to start sharing information on the fight against corruption and his version of the recovery of capital and assets.

The politician considered it essential to have data (numbers) on the money diverted from the State's coffers to ensure the assessment of its credibility and transparency.