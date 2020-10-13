Business Capital Arranges Expansion Financing for 3 Horse Ranch Vineyards LLC

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Capital (BizCap™) secured USDA backed Construction Financing for 3 Horse Ranch Vineyards LLC (3HRV), a leading vertically integrated winery. The vast historic ranch is the largest family owned winery in Idaho, located in the Eagle Foothills AVA with acreage capable of producing 150 tons of grapes per year, yielding a wide array of red and white varietals from Cabernet Sauvignon to Sauvignon Blanc. 3HRV grows 100% of its own grapes, producing award winning 3 Horse Ranch Vineyards wines. This new credit facility will allow our client to take advantage of the opportunity to build a new winery, offering custom winemaking services, underground barrel storage, and a viticultural center, a venue that will increase production capability and revenue generating events.



“When I first met Gary and Martha Cunningham, we learned their bank had backed out after construction was well underway and options were limited to high yield debt,” said Chuck Doyle, Managing Director of BizCap. “It was obvious they are people of great character, the epitome of the American Dream, and determined to realize their goal of building a premier winery and event center in the Northwest. This required financing at a low cost and our team was honored to hang in with them and deliver.”

Gary and Martha Cunningham, owners of 3 Horse Ranch Vineyards commented that they would recommend BizCap’s services and solutions to others. “The team at BizCap helped us develop a professional package to present to investors, they found the right partner for us and led the way throughout the process of a very complicated loan during a very difficult time,” they said.

BizCap™ is a time-tested leading commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require unique, timely and tailored financing structures to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap™ is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic Illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.

