Luanda, ANGOLA, October 13 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço is expected in the northern province of Malanje Tuesday (13th) for a few-hour visit to the region.,

The information is expressed in a press release from the Press Secretariat of the President of Republic.

João Lourenço will inaugurate the Higher Institute of Agro-Food Technologies of Malanje (ISTAM).

The Statesman is leading a delegation that includes the ministers of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria Sambo, and Agriculture and Fisheries, António Assis.

João Lourenço is expected back to Luanda in the afternoon of the same day.

The president visited the region in the second half of May last year.