Global Flip Chip Market Projected to Reach $39.67 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%
EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for smart electronics, sensors, and processors across the globe drives the growth of the global flip chip market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Major flip chip manufactrurers have halted their assembling activities in European and Asia-Pacific (India, China, and South Korea) regions amid the lockdown during Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flip chip market generated $24.76 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $39.67 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.
Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1691
Leading market players analyzed in the research include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., 3M, Apple Inc., Amkor Technology, Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.
Covid-19 scenario:
• Major flip chip manufactrurers have halted their assembling activities in the European and Asia-Pacific (India, China, and South Korea) regions amid the lockdown during Covid-19 pandemic.
• Frequent lockdown extension amid the spread of Covid-19 across various nations such as India and the U.S. has negatively affected the sale of personel computers, smartphones, and automobiles, which in turn, reduced the demand and production of flip chip.
Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1691
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global flip chip market based on packaging technology, bumping technology, industry, and region.
Based on packaging technology, the 2.5D IC segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the 3D IC segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
Based on industry, the electronics segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the IT and telecommunication segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than half of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
Request Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1691
Key Findings Of The Study
• By packaging technology, the 2.5D IC segment dominated the flip chip market growth. However, the 2D IC segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.
• Depending on bumping technology, the copper pillar segment led the flip chip market share in 2019. However, the gold bumping segment is expected to display highest growth during the forecast period.
• On the basis of industry, the electronics segment witnessed significant growth in the flip chip market trends. However, the IT & telecommunication segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period in the industry.
• Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the flip chip market size in 2019. However, North America is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue in the coming years owing to high demand for smart electronics in this region.
Key Market Segments
By Packaging Technology
• 3D IC
• 2.5D IC
• 2D IC
By Bumping Technology
• Copper Pillar
• Solder Bumping
• Gold Bumping
• Others (Aluminum & Conductive Polymer)
By Industry
• Electronics
• Industrial
• Automotive & Transport
• Healthcare
• IT & Telecommunication
• Aerospace & Defense
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
Access Report Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flip-chip-market
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL FLIP CHIP MARKET, BY PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY
CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL FLIP CHIP MARKET, BY BUMPING TECHNOLOGY
CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL FLIP CHIP MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL FLIP CHIP MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILE
Related Reports:
Nano-enabled Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis 2020-2027
IGCT market is projected to reach $17.77 million by 2024
Chipless RFID Market size is expected to experience considerable growth
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Tushar Rajput
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flip chip market generated $24.76 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $39.67 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.
Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1691
Leading market players analyzed in the research include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., 3M, Apple Inc., Amkor Technology, Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.
Covid-19 scenario:
• Major flip chip manufactrurers have halted their assembling activities in the European and Asia-Pacific (India, China, and South Korea) regions amid the lockdown during Covid-19 pandemic.
• Frequent lockdown extension amid the spread of Covid-19 across various nations such as India and the U.S. has negatively affected the sale of personel computers, smartphones, and automobiles, which in turn, reduced the demand and production of flip chip.
Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1691
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global flip chip market based on packaging technology, bumping technology, industry, and region.
Based on packaging technology, the 2.5D IC segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the 3D IC segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
Based on industry, the electronics segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the IT and telecommunication segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than half of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
Request Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1691
Key Findings Of The Study
• By packaging technology, the 2.5D IC segment dominated the flip chip market growth. However, the 2D IC segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.
• Depending on bumping technology, the copper pillar segment led the flip chip market share in 2019. However, the gold bumping segment is expected to display highest growth during the forecast period.
• On the basis of industry, the electronics segment witnessed significant growth in the flip chip market trends. However, the IT & telecommunication segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period in the industry.
• Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the flip chip market size in 2019. However, North America is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue in the coming years owing to high demand for smart electronics in this region.
Key Market Segments
By Packaging Technology
• 3D IC
• 2.5D IC
• 2D IC
By Bumping Technology
• Copper Pillar
• Solder Bumping
• Gold Bumping
• Others (Aluminum & Conductive Polymer)
By Industry
• Electronics
• Industrial
• Automotive & Transport
• Healthcare
• IT & Telecommunication
• Aerospace & Defense
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
Access Report Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flip-chip-market
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL FLIP CHIP MARKET, BY PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY
CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL FLIP CHIP MARKET, BY BUMPING TECHNOLOGY
CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL FLIP CHIP MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL FLIP CHIP MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILE
Related Reports:
Nano-enabled Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis 2020-2027
IGCT market is projected to reach $17.77 million by 2024
Chipless RFID Market size is expected to experience considerable growth
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+91 9021091709
email us here