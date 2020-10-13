Disposable Gloves Market in India to look at the biggest trends hitting the industry over the coming 12 months
Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.
Increased awareness and concern regarding safety and hygiene plays a major role in the growth of the India disposable gloves market.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND
The research report published by Allied Market Report states that the India disposable gloves market is estimated to reach $760 million by 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of growth factors, opportunities, market trends, key segments, and competitive landscape. Current market conditions and the future scenario of various regions have been analyzed in the report to help market players in devising expansion strategies. Moreover, it includes country-wise analysis of each region. Product portfolio and business segments of leading market players outline the competitive scenario. The report provides insights to help investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to determine potential opportunities and tap on them to gain competitive advantage. In terms of volume, the natural rubber gloves segment accounted for more than two-fifth of the total market share in 2017.
The market report includes a detailed analysis of the Covid-19 impact on the Disposable gloves market. Over the course of 2019–2027, the market is expected to show significant growth. However, the recent Covid-19 outbreak is likely to affect some of the business operations. The report includes an analysis of how Covid-19 has and will affect the industry, studying reliable sources, interviews of experts, and annual reports of the major market players. The report includes major drivers, restraints, and opportunities within the Disposable gloves market.
Disposable gloves are widely used in the healthcare and food industries for protection from infections. It acts as a barrier between users and contaminations as well as infectious diseases. The disposable gloves are used in various sectors such as medical, dental, food, chemical, oil & gas, and other industries for preventing cross-contamination. These gloves exhibit outstanding strength, dexterity, and comfort. In addition, these gloves provide chemical resistance and good grip to the users.
India disposable gloves market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in awareness & concern of safety & hygiene among the population as well as growth in the number of end users. In addition, development of novel approaches and technological advancements further supplement the growth of the India disposable gloves market.
However, less number of manufacturing plants and less production capacity in the country are expected to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, the growth in the healthcare sector and increase in healthcare expenditure are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the market players in the near future.
Based on product, the market is classified into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. The neoprene segment would exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period as these gloves have wide usages in medical and non-medical industries. Neoprene gloves are ideally used in the field of agriculture, chemical, cleaning, oil & petrol refining, and cleaning & maintenance. These gloves are resistant to chemicals and more durable than the natural rubber gloves.
Based on the form of disposable gloves, the market is bifurcated into powdered disposable gloves and non-powdered disposable gloves. The powdered disposable gloves segment holds the highest revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period as these gloves contain powder as a lubricant that makes them non-sticky and they are easily available at an affordable cost in the Indian market.
The Major Key Players Are:
Ansell Limited, Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Gloveon), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Semperit AG Holding, Medline Industries, Inc., MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., RFB Latex Limited, Primus Gloves Private Limited, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.
The other players operating in this market include:
Sara Healthcare P Ltd., Vijayalakshmi Health & Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., Dahanu Rubber Gloves Manufacturing Co., Safeshield India Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and 3p India.
