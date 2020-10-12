Vermont State Police investigates apparent homicide/suicide in Barre Town
BARRE TOWN, Vermont (Monday, Oct. 12, 2020) — Members of the Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent homicide/suicide that occurred Monday afternoon, Oct. 12, 2020, in Barre Town.
The investigation into the shooting is in its earliest stages. Preliminary investigation indicates an adult man fatally shot an adult female acquaintance before fatally shooting himself. The incident occurred at about 2:20 p.m. outside a home on Websterville Road at Carpenter Lane.
The deceased man is employed as a part-time police officer with the Berlin Police Department and was on duty at the time of the shooting.
Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division and assisted by the Barre Town Police Department, are investigating the incident. There is no indication of a threat to public safety. The Berlin Police Department is fully cooperating as the investigation continues.
The bodies of the deceased man and woman will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for autopsies to confirm the cause and manner of their deaths. Their identities are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin and further investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.
No further details are currently available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.
