Vermont State Police investigates apparent homicide/suicide in Barre Town

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates apparent homicide/suicide involving police officer in Barre Town

BARRE TOWN, Vermont (Monday, Oct. 12, 2020) — Members of the Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent homicide/suicide that occurred Monday afternoon, Oct. 12, 2020, in Barre Town.

The investigation into the shooting is in its earliest stages. Preliminary investigation indicates an adult man fatally shot an adult female acquaintance before fatally shooting himself. The incident occurred at about 2:20 p.m. outside a home on Websterville Road at Carpenter Lane.

The deceased man is employed as a part-time police officer with the Berlin Police Department and was on duty at the time of the shooting.