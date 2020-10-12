Jeff The Liquidator Lands Huge Collection of First Nations and Colonialists Dream Movie Set to be Auctioned off Online

First Nation collectors and history buffs can get a piece of nostalgia in the period when English and French colonists arrived in the New World - online auction

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set in the 1600-1700s, the show follows key characters as they navigate their way into the new world. Colonialist wardrobe, furniture, tools, furs, muskets, iron, leather bags, and musical instruments were featured in the series and now being auctioned off online.Authentic in many cases and recreated in others, the online set sale features a wide range of First Nations Iroquois designed warrior wardrobe, baskets, furniture, weapons, furs, and more.Handcrafted from master First Nations artists, available are 4 recreated to the period canoes. "It's a collectors dream" says Jeff The Liquidator of Direct Liquidation , "We are honored to partner with Continental Auctioneers to make these rare items available to the public."The show assets were housed in a warehouse in Quebec City and spanned over 40,000 square feet from floor to ceiling of first settlement pieces. "If you haven't participated in an online auction before", continues Jeff, "It's a ton of fun and we have amateurs to serious movie prop buyers online all at the same time from all over North America and the world! Real bargains can be had."The online auction is accepting pre-bids now but officially starts October 15th at 10 am EST sharp. However, interested participants need to register in advance.The online auction is going to span four sales starting with the first on October 15th https://continentalauctioneers.hibid.com/catalog/239429/objets-du-pla ... - -400-101/About Jeff, The LiquidatorJeff Schwarz has been in business for more than 25 years buying and selling pretty much everything. From liquidating merchandise in the streets of India to buying furniture in Indonesia and doing deals in China, Dubai, Canada, the United States, and Central America. Jeff has also had a successful TV show called "The Liquidator" on OLN, Amazon Prime, and the Gaming Network running in over 100 countries with over 5 seasons of him doing business, liquidating items, and dealing with eccentric buyers and sellers. Awarded Top 3 Reality Show in the World at Banff Film Festival, Jeff has been featured in numerous TV shows and movies as well as TV news and talk show appearances.About Continental AuctioneersFor over 50 years Continental Auctioneers has specialized in commercial and industrial auctions as well as salvage, appraisal, and asset acquisition services. Their clients include financial institutions, insurance companies, independent business owners, and legal institutions. They pride themselves on professional, honorable, and courteous service based on expansive knowledge and expertise.-30-Media Contact for Press & Radio Interviews for Jeff Schwarz, The Liquidator:Meryll Dreyer+1 (604) 868 7433meryll@directliquidation.ca