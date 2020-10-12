Play it Safe as the Holiday Season Approaches Say Pasadena Volunteer Ministers

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Pasadena bring Stay Well educational booklets to local restaurants and bistros.

This restaurant took copies of the booklets to make them available to their customers.

Volunteer Ministers provide simple educational booklets to local stores who share them with their customers so everyone can understand and practice basic prevention guidelines.

Pasadena Volunteer Ministers began distributing Stay Well booklets in May.

Creative holiday planning to take down the contagion while increasing the fun for the family

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasadena Volunteer Ministers support the city’s Halloween guidelines and urge local families to be smart about how to balance safety with making sure kids have a holiday that is fun and memorable. “With schools closed and kids already coping with increased isolation, it’s important to make the holidays safe but special,” they say.

This is particularly true with L.A. County Health Department’s announcement Wednesday of the highest single day of new cases in nearly two months.

The city suggests:

* Online parties and contests (such as costume or pumpkin carving competitions)
* Car parades that comply with public health guidance for car line celebrations
* Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters
* Halloween-themed meals at outdoor restaurants
* Halloween-themed art installations at an outdoor museum
* Dressing up homes and yards with Halloween-themed decorations

The city also emphasizes the importance of young ghosts, princesses, vampires and superheroes maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and washing their sticky fingers with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds.

“Now is a great time to brush up on the most effective prevention measures,” say the Volunteer Ministers who began their Stay Well campaign in May by handing out more than 13,000 copies of educational booklets to local businesses and residents. “The booklets and dozens of videos are also perfect for kids because they are simple but very informative—easy to understand and apply.”

As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology published three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. All three booklets are available to be read or downloaded free of charge in 21 languages from the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website.

“There are so many restaurants and bistros in this neighborhood and everywhere we went, managers and store owners were receptive,” said one of the Volunteer Ministers. “They were eager to share this information with their customers.”

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world’s largest independent relief forces. A Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

To learn more about the Church of Scientology Pasadena, watch Destination Scientology: Pasadena on the Scientology Network.

How To Keep Yourself & Others Healthy

About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

