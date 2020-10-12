Casoro Group CIO Earns Top Commercial Real Estate Award

GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum Names Casoro’s Chief Investment Officer, Chi Hathiramani in Fifty Under 40 in the Commercial Real Estate Industry

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casoro Group’s Chief Investment Officer, Chi Hathiramani has been recognized nationally as a remarkable leader within commercial real estate in GlobeSt Real Estate Forum’s Fifty Under 40 in 2020.

The criteria sought out talented, young professionals who have solid track record of noteworthy transaction volume and significant contributions to their company’s overall success. Hathiramani, who recently was named Casoro Group’s CIO in December, leads the firm’s investment strategy, acquisitions, asset management, capital raising, and investor relations teams. Over the last 15 years, he has participated in $2+ billion in multifamily, office, student housing, and retail transactions. Most recently, Hathiramani participated in the $165M acquisition of a 1,070 multifamily portfolio in Dallas.

Through Chi’s work as a Board Member of Chinmaya Mission and through Casoro Group’s vision to provide Better Homes for Better Lives, Chi is reaching his lifetime goal to serve others on a higher level. He desires to truly provide value to people’s lives by understanding what motivates and drives people to live a better life, what’s preventing them from achieving that, and finding solutions to close that divide. Another way Chi is accomplishing this goal is through Casoro Group’s new social impact program. The program’s objective is to close the generational wealth gap and create diversity in the commercial real estate industry by bringing commercial real estate education, experience, and opportunities to minority students.

Casoro Group is an award-winning multifamily-focused real estate investment firm with a mission to provide Better Homes for Better Lives. Casoro seeks multifamily investment opportunities in the U.S. Sunbelt region for its family office, high-net worth, and institutional clients. As a vertically-integrated real estate investment firm and parent company of CLEAR Property Management and Upside Avenue multifamily REIT, Casoro is in a position to create opportunities for investors to enjoy all the benefits of multifamily real estate ownership.

Jessica Lee-Wen Casoro Group 512-651-0513 jleewen@casorogroup.com