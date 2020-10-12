HOMOLOGY MEDICINES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Homology Medicines, Inc. on Behalf of Homology Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) on behalf of Homology stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Homology has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 21, 2020, Mariner Research (“Mariner”) published a report questioning statements by Homology and its officers about the efficacy of HMI-102, the Company’s lead product candidate for treatment of phenylketonuria. Mariner focused on Homology’s HMI-102 dose escalation pheNIX trial, concluding that the Company concealed data showing HMI-102’s lack of efficacy and indicating that the program was unlikely to proceed to commercialization. Among other evidence, Mariner cited an email from Homology’s Chief Communications Officer appearing to indicate the Company’s awareness that a HMI-102 high dose patient had adverted to the adverse efficacy issue in a social media post during April 2020.

On this news, Homology’s stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 10.38%, over the following three trading days, closing at $14.77 per share on July 24, 2020.

