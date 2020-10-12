Mountain Peaks Family Practice Welcomes Chelsea Marshall as New Physician's Assistant

Chelsea Marshall, Physician's Assistant

OREM, UTAH, US, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chelsea Marshall recently joined the Mountain Peaks Family Practice team as a Physician's Assistant. After multiple years of experience in family practice and then general surgery, she has the right experience to serve those who come into Mountain Peaks Family Practice. Her areas of specialty include abdominal pain, gallbladders, hernias, and all things related to bowel. She also really enjoys women’s health, dermatology, and working with pediatric patients.

"Mountain Peaks Family Practice has decades of combined experience," said Dr. Robert G. Durrans. "Adding Chelsea to our team is a big win for our patients. We continue to be eager to help your family with all of your medical and care needs."

Chelsea completed her undergraduate studies at Brigham Young University with a major in Exercise Science. She then moved to Oregon with her husband where she attended PA school at Pacific University graduating in 2008. She spent the first 10 years of her career in Family Practice with Dr. William Preston at Cherry Tree Family Practice. She then spent three years in General Surgery with Utah Surgical Associates. She is very pleased to return to a family practice setting with Mountain Peaks Family Practice.

Chelsea has one daughter, twin boys, and a husband all with schedules that keep her running, but anything she can do with them is her favorite way to spend her time. She also loves running, hiking, camping, reading, and tackling a complex new recipe in the kitchen.

-- About Mountain Peaks Family Practice --

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years. Since our beginnings, we have grown to be an amazing family practice today. We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors to care for you and your family. We offer a variety of services to ensure that you and your family are properly cared for. Our services span all age ranges and include services from physicals to diabetes and everything in between. We are the simple solution for families. We cover pediatric wellness, adult wellness, surgical services, acute care, and chronic care.

To learn more about the services we offer, or the doctors on staff, please visit http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com.