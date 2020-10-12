Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement for underage drinking begins October 16

Grand Forks, ND – A statewide campaign against underage drinking begins this week as a part of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. Law enforcement across the state will conduct compliance checks and shoulder taps during the campaign that runs from October 16 to November 15.

Drinking alcohol under the age of 21 is illegal. Underage persons found to be consuming or in possession of alcohol could face fines and end up in court. No matter the age, driving under the influence of alcohol is not only illegal, but dangerous.

“As part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign, we want young drivers to understand that it’s OK to be sober and it’s never OK to get in the vehicle with someone under the influence. If they do, there can be serious consequences that come with that decision,” said Grand Forks County Sheriff Andy Schneider.

Alcohol and drug-related crashes and arrests are 100% preventable. Many lives would be saved in North Dakota each year if every driver consistently makes the choice to always drive sober, designate a sober driver or use a ride-hailing service.

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.