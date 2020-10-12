Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,641 in the last 365 days.

DNR seeks comments on environmental assessment worksheet for Lock and Dam Pool 2 embankment protective island

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments through Nov. 12 on an environmental assessment worksheet for a proposed project to construct a protective island on the Mississippi River. The island would be located upstream of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Lock and Dam Pool 2 embankment in Dakota County, just upstream of Hastings, Minnesota.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District is proposing to protect the Lock and Dam 2 embankment from erosion by constructing an offshore protective island. The island would result in a variety of unique habitat types that are not now present in the project area.

Some of these habitat types include forest, brush/grassland, beach, fish overwintering areas and emergent wetlands.  The island would be constructed with sediments dredged from the Mississippi River.

Copies of the EAW are available on the project page. Additional copies may be requested by calling 651-259-5694.

The EAW is available for public review at: Pleasant Hill Library, 1490 S. Frontage Road, Hastings, MN  55033

The EAW was published Oct. 12 in the EQB Monitor. Written comments on the EAW may be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, to the attention of: Kathy Metzker, DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division, 500 Lafayette Road, Box 25, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025.

Electronic or email comments may be sent to [email protected] with “Protective Island” in the subject line. People who submit comments will receive a copy of the decision document, which includes responses to comments.

Because all comments and related information are part of the public record for this environmental review, commenters' names and email or postal addresses, as they appear in the materials they submit, will be published and publicly available. 

You just read:

DNR seeks comments on environmental assessment worksheet for Lock and Dam Pool 2 embankment protective island

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.