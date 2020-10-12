CLUTCH RECOGNIZES FOUNDRY512 AS A TOP ADVERTISING & MARKETING COMPANY IN TEXAS
Clutch.co has recently named Austin's own Foundry512 as a top advertising and marketing company in Texas.
Austin, TX — Clutch.co, one of the leading B2B research, review, and ratings websites, has recently named Austin's own Foundry512 as a top advertising agency in Texas, citing the agency's influx of 5-star ratings and positive client reviews. Clutch's 2020 research is compiled with a keen eye for advertising agencies that provide immense value for businesses and client long-term goals, and it's held up against the increasingly competitive industry where new trends and innovations are the norm.
— Aaron Henry
“We’re extremely excited to be selected as being a leading advertising agency. For a lot of team members, this validates a ton of hard work," said Aaron Henry, Foundry512 President.
This recognition comes as Foundry512 has demonstrated its creative capabilities with brands such as Jägermeister, UT Health San Antonio, Cellar Rat Wine Tours, Schulte Roofing, and Creekstone Outdoor Living, among others. In addition to its work, Foundry512 has also been the recent recipient of numerous industry awards, including a Silver ADDY at the Austin AdFed Awards, Agency of the Year for 2019 by Ad World Masters, and a GHBA Prism Award.
Delivering full-service advertising since 2010, Foundry512 is a purveyor of engaging creative campaigns for traditional and digital media, and the ad agency strives to deliver a high level of service by incorporating the latest trends in digital, traditional, and experiential marketing. Most recently, their ‘Release Your Darke Spirit’ campaign introduced Jägermeister to its first-ever interactive campaign with a marriage of geo-fenced audience targeting and artificial reality technology. With Schulte Roofing, Foundry512 leveraged vital touchpoints through a multi-channel ABM campaign that helped earn the local roofing company a place in the top 100 Roofing Company rankings.
Several other brands also had positive things to say about Foundry512’s creative work.
“We’ve also seen a huge spike in patient referrals and site-driven conversions,” said David Flores, Administrator at RCDH.
“They’ve done everything we’ve asked for, and it’s always been within budget,” Drew Provost, Owner of King & Rose Optical.
Foundry512 plans on bringing new and innovative solutions to brands in the upcoming year, blending AR technology, voice search, AI, and big data to help build stronger brand relationships that go beyond their network. The agency states that they don’t wish to only create campaigns, but help brands fulfill their vision.
"This reward has given us the opportunity to look back and reminisce about some of the projects that we handled this year," said Foundry512 President Aaron Henry. "It has been a crazy roller coaster ride and we honestly couldn’t have done it without our customers!"
About Foundry512
Foundry512 is a full-service advertising agency with a vision of how brands and people can relate. We combine creativity with layers of meaning and produce compelling experiences that shape the relationships brands have with people. We explore the raw ingredients of a brand, we melt the brand’s vision with insight, and we pour molten creative into our strategic mold.
Traditional, digital, or experiential — we create engaging campaigns to deepen the brand relationship throughout their lives, across their networks, and from one generation to the next.
