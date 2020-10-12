Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report September 2020

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  September   YTD - September Beginning
Inventory
  2020 2019 %Chg   2020 2019 %Chg Sep 2020
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 16,237 12,806 26.8   154,252 130,743 18.0 54,547
  40 < 100 HP 6,190 5,443 13.7   49,951 45,036 10.9 28,051
  100+ HP 1,794 1,677 7.0   12,917 13,155 -1.8 8,132
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 24,221 19,926 21.6   217,120 188,934 14.9 90,730
4WD Farm Tractors 374 308 21.4   1,850 1,942 -4.7 1,008
Total Farm Tractors 24,595 20,234 21.6   218,970 190,876 14.7 91,738
Self-Prop Combines 631 583 8.2   3,770 3,615 4.3 1,449
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

