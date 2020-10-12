Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,592 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: Trade has a role to play in making the COVID-19 response more effective, says Deputy Directors-General (DDG) Agah

World Trade Organization (WTO) Download logo

On behalf of the four Deputy Directors-General, DDG Agah addressed heads of WTO member delegations on 12 October and emphasised “the importance of open and predictable markets to foster a strong and inclusive recovery for all countries”. In his remarks he highlighted the work done by the DDGs to ensure stability and continuity during the transition period until a new Director-General takes office, and reminded members that the policy choices adopted at the WTO and domestically will matter for stimulating job creation and growth.

Discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts, DDG Agah called on members to ensure that trade contributes, in every way possible, to making the COVID-19 response more effective. He also noted that this was an opportunity for the trading system to emerge stronger from this crisis and better-equipped to respond to the aspirations of all members by “bringing ongoing reform efforts to fruition, in the shape of new agreements and renewed cooperation”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Trade Organization (WTO).

You just read:

Coronavirus: Trade has a role to play in making the COVID-19 response more effective, says Deputy Directors-General (DDG) Agah

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.