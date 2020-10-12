Coronavirus: Trade has a role to play in making the COVID-19 response more effective, says Deputy Directors-General (DDG) Agah

On behalf of the four Deputy Directors-General, DDG Agah addressed heads of WTO member delegations on 12 October and emphasised “the importance of open and predictable markets to foster a strong and inclusive recovery for all countries”. In his remarks he highlighted the work done by the DDGs to ensure stability and continuity during the transition period until a new Director-General takes office, and reminded members that the policy choices adopted at the WTO and domestically will matter for stimulating job creation and growth.

Discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts, DDG Agah called on members to ensure that trade contributes, in every way possible, to making the COVID-19 response more effective. He also noted that this was an opportunity for the trading system to emerge stronger from this crisis and better-equipped to respond to the aspirations of all members by “bringing ongoing reform efforts to fruition, in the shape of new agreements and renewed cooperation”