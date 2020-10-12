Four Gray Television Stations Honored with National Edward R. Murrow Awards

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has selected four of Gray Television’s local stations as National Edward R. Murrow winners for excellence in journalism in the Small Market Television Station category.



In May 2020, RTDNA awarded a combined 49 regional Edward R. Murrow awards for excellence in journalism to 21 of Gray Television’s local stations, including:

1. Two awards for Overall Excellence, the highest honor bestowed, for WVLT in Knoxville and KFVS in Paducah-Cape Girardeau,

2. Top honors in 8 separate categories for WVUE in New Orleans, and

3. Hawaii News Now was awarded more Regional Murrows than any other station in the “Small Market Television” category.

“We salute all the radio and television stations and their journalists who were recognized by RTNDA for their exceptional efforts serving their local communities,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “Gray Television is honored to have so many of our own talented professionals included among this year’s fine group of winners.”

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name.

About Gray:

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of US television households. Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 69 markets, and first or second in 87 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv .

