Luther Rescova "a dedicated patriot" - Angolan president

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 12 - Angolan president João Lourenço considered untimely the death of Sérgio Luther Rescova, a great son of Angola and a patriot dedicated to the cause of the country's development.,

In the condolence book opened Monday on the passing of Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim, governor of Uige province, the Angolan Head of State described him “as a great youth leader, university professor, parliamentary member and provincial governor”

Highlight, the President João Lourenço wrote in the book of condolences, goes to the qualities such as an upright man, dedicated scholar, worker and deeply tolerant.

"With these qualities recognised by Angolan society, it is certain that the future reserved a relevant place for him", underlined the Head of State.

According to President João Lourenço, “for our young people, for society in general, Luther is one of the best examples of a young man's rise in political and professional life”.

Finally, Joao lourenço conveyed to the bereaved family the deepest feelings of regret, on his behalf, that of his family, the Executive and the ruling MPLA party.

João Lourenço expressed on Friday, in a note of condolence, and Sunday, in his Twitter account, a deep regret over the death of the Governor of the province of Uíge, Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim.

Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim, 40 years old, was buried Monday in Luanda in a reserved ceremony.

The governor died on Friday at the Girassol clinic in Luanda after he was rushed from Uíge province.