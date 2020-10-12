73 people have tested positive from a sample size of 2,001 in the last 24 hours bringing to 41,619 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 593,199. 70 are Kenyans & 3 are foreigners. 46 are males and 27 females.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (12th October 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.