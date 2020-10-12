Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sarpino's Welcomes New Franchisee in Kansas

Sarpino's USA has 49 operating locations.

The delicious Classico Italiano Pizza is a Sarpino's favorite!

Hot n' Spicy Wings are a fan favorite at Sarpino's!

National pizza brand adds new location to robust territory roster.

OLATHE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarpino’s, a national pizza restaurant chain, has just announced their latest franchise deal.

The company, which first began expanding through franchising in 2003, currently has 48 operating locations. The newest franchisee, Travis Singh, marks the 49th Sarpino’s location in the states. The new store will be located in Olathe, KS.

The entire Sarpino’s executive team expressed enthusiasm about this newest deal. “We’re incredibly excited to bring Mr. Singh into our network,” stated Dan Hertenstein, Area Franchisor. “We believe he is a strong addition to our brand and will further strengthen Sarpino’s incredible reputation throughout the United States.”

According to their website, Sarpino’s US operations started in 2003 in Phoenix, AZ and carries a unique menu of pizza-based offerings. “When franchisees join us, they are getting more than just a mom-and-pop shop. They are gaining our proprietary recipes and the support that comes with the entire franchise network and our leadership team,” said Hertenstein.

Several exclusive territories are still available. Interested candidates are invited to visit the Sarpino’s franchise website at http://www.sarpinosfranchise.com for more information on the investment, ongoing support structure, and other benefits included in the franchise package.

ABOUT Sarpino’s
Sarpino’s is a pizza delivery concept offering gourmet pizzas and calzones, made from scratch with high quality ingredients, plus a menu packed full of other tasty options. To find a Sarpino’s location near you, visit their website at www.gosarpinos.com. For more information on this pizza franchise opportunity, visit http://www.sarpinosfranchise.com.

Dan Hertenstein
Sarpino's USA
+1 8162151593
