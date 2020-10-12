Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus: Sudan Fact Sheet (October 2020)

UNHCR continues to work with health authorities to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in IDP and refugee hosting areas – from support to isolation centres to risk communication.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3nJ9G1N

UNHCR delivered 3.8 million soap bars to people in Sudan – refugees and IDPs across the country and to the most vulnerable local families especially in Khartoum.

UNHCR and partners distributed relief material to 228,000 refugees, internally displaced people and host communities affected by torrential rain and flooding.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

