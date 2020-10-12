Kirusa Launched WhatsApp Bots on DotGo Bot Store - World's First Open RCS And WhatsApp Bot Directory
Adds listing of WhatsApp bots on Dotgo.com, in addition to RCS Business Messaging (RBM) Agents
As brands around the world adopt WhatsApp Business Messaging, the addition of WhatsApp bots on DotGo Bot Store will play an invaluable role in connecting users with the brands they want to chat with.”NEW PROVIDENCE, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kirusa, a global leader in communication solutions over data networks for consumers and enterprises, today announced the addition of WhatsApp bots on DotGo Bot Store, the world’s first and only open RCS and WhatsApp bot directory. The directory was launched earlier this year featuring RCS Business Messaging (RBM) agents, also known as bots.
— Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder, Chairman and, CEO of Kirusa
The directory provides information about WhatsApp bots such as description, categories, screenshots showcasing the kind of conversations that are possible using the bot, brand details, and a unique “Connect Me” button that allows a user to chat with the bot. User reviews and ratings are planned in short order. If a brand has both RCS and WhatsApp bots, the two bots are linked so the user can see information about both.
DotGo Bot Store help brands and developers list their WhatsApp bots for easy accessibility for users. Numerous WhatsApp bots such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Qatar Airways, Virgin Atlantic, KLM Airlines, Indeed, Bose, HDFC Bank (An Indian banking and financial services company), BuyPower (Utility payment platform in Nigeria), Tata Sky (India’s leading broadcast satellite service provider), and a lot more are now available on Dotgo.com.
Kirusa also announced a new feature that enables brands and developers to list their RCS and/or WhatsApp bots onto the directory. A brand can select the option to “Submit a bot”, create an account for themselves, and upload information for their RCS and/or WhatsApp bot. The bot is reviewed for accuracy before the listing is made public. The brand can update the details of the bots at any time, including changing the screenshots and description as they add new functionality to their bots.
A directory is an important part of the overall discovery mechanism for a brand. DotGo Bot Store streamlines the brand discoverability process for consumers, helps brands attain more traction for their RBM and WhatsApp bots and witness a significant in their engagement with consumers.
Here are the benefits DotGo Bot Store offers to brands and consumers:
1. Bot discovery - Users from all over the world can discover RBM and WhatsApp chatbots on DotGo Bot Store by using the website - Dotgo.com. Users can also discover RCS bots from within their RCS capable messaging client, such as Google Messages and Samsung Messages
2. Search capability - DotGo Bot Store provides convenient and specific search capabilities based on brand name, country, carrier and category such as Travel, Education, Banking, etc.
3. Customer Initiated Chats - DotGo Bot Store allows users to connect with the RBM and WhatsApp bots by simply clicking the ‘Connect Me’ button
4. Increases Bot Visibility - Brands can increase bot visibility and traffic.
WhatsApp has been a game-changer in revolutionizing communication since its launch in 2009. With more than 2 billion users in 180+ countries, WhatsApp has emerged as the go-to messaging app because of its ease of communication and remarkable features. According to Mobilesquared, there were 5.25 million small and micro businesses using the free WhatsApp Business App at the end of 2019, and this number will rise to almost 7 million by the end of 2024. Mobilesquared predicts that almost 55,000 medium and large businesses will be using WhatsApp Business APIs by 2024 with a total spend of $3.6 billion.
Beerud Sheth, Co-Founder and CEO of Gupshup said, “WhatsApp is one of the main channels today through which brands communicate with their consumers. Kirusa’s Dotgo Bot Store is a great idea which solves the problem of bot discovery and deep linking and offers a compilation of bots from all across the globe.”
Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder, Chairman and, CEO of Kirusa said, “We are excited to announce the addition of WhatsApp bots in the DotGo Bot Store. As brands around the world adopt WhatsApp business messaging, including for customer interaction and customer support, we believe a directory will play an invaluable role in connecting users with the brands they want to chat with.”
Brands wanting to list their WhatsApp bots in DotGo Bot Store should click here. To get further details please email support@dotgo.com.
About Kirusa
Kirusa is reimagining messaging in the data era. Embracing the paradigm shift in enterprise messaging, we are helping enterprises and carriers plan and implement IP messaging strategies that create exciting possibilities for customer engagement. Kirusa's technology and connectivity to messaging platforms and RCS providers and carriers, including Google, enables enterprises to build and deploy chatbots, and to deliver RCS messages to users across the world. Our solutions include DotGo, the world’s first and largest directory of RCS and WhatsApp bots; RBM Managed Services to help carriers monetize RCS Business Messaging; Kirusa Konnect™, an omnichannel Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for brands; InstaVoice®, a unique call completion solution that provides visual voicemails and missed calls; and Kirusa Channels, a platform that allows fans to connect with their favorite celebrities. Over fifty mobile carriers, thousands of enterprises, and over a hundred million users benefit from our solutions every month. Kirusa's solutions are built on its patented technology and highly reliable, scalable multimodal and cloud platforms, which manage over 3 billion transactions and over 100 million active users every month. Headquartered in New Jersey and led by an experienced team of mobile technologists, Kirusa has offices in three continents.
Olisa Pal
Kirusa
+1 908-464-5566
email us here