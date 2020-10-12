Sailthru Clients Raise and RevZilla Win MediaPost EIS Awards

Companies win in Lifecycle Programs and Transactional/E-Commerce categories

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailthru, the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, today announced that the company’s clients Raise and RevZilla have won MediaPost EIS Awards. MediaPost's EIS Awards “recognize outstanding email marketing programs and initiatives undertaken by brands and their agencies.” MediaPost notes that email is an incredibly profitable marketing channel, making $38 for every $1 spend. Sailthru’s marketing technology integrates robust email technologies into an AI-driven solution that personalizes the customer experiences across channels including web and mobile.



MediaPost announced the 2020 winners for the following two entries:

Raise won Lifecycle Programs - Elevated Customer Acquisition

Raise won Transactional/E-Commerce - How RevZilla Turns Browsers Into Buyers With Personalization

Raise, a mobile payments and gift card marketer, uses lifecycle insights to engage members via email, website and mobile app. The company worked with Sailthru to create a rich multichannel welcome series. Supported by algorithm-based testing, the personalized campaign drives both current and future purchases, driven by findings that “buy now, save later” created an additional purchase opportunity over “buy now, save now” offers. Working with Sailthru, Raise uncovered many such lifecycle insights that have enabled it to increase purchases at all stages of the customer journey.

RevZilla, an after-market retailer serving motorcycle enthusiasts, stepped up from generic batch-and-blast emails to highly personalized messages based on preferences like bike brand, riding style, gender, past purchases as well as recent browsing behavior. Using Sailthru’s Lifestyle Optimizer, RevZilla started with a personalized welcome series, and moving on to automated triggered messaging. RevZilla now has more than 20 triggered browse-based programs across the customer journey, driving significant response resulting in higher conversions and 100% more revenue with its personalized emails.

“We are absolutely thrilled that the work our clients RevZilla and Raise have done with the Sailthru platform have been recognized. The MediaPost EIS Awards are a benchmark of great work in our industry, and it’s an honor to be a winner twice over, showing the versatility of Sailthru’s omnichannel capabilities across diverse marketing efforts,” said Gretchen Scheiman, VP of Marketing at Sailthru.

Sailthru, a CM Group brand, helps modern marketers drive higher revenue, improve customer lifetime value and reduce churn by using its powerful suite of connected capabilities. Sailthru’s high-performance email, website personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations power new customer acquisition by leveraging machine learning and first-party data to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels. The world’s most innovative publishers, including Morning Brew, Condé Nast, Business Insider and Hearst, and the world’s fastest growing ecommerce companies, including TechStyle Fashion Group, NASCAR, Everlane and MZ Wallace trust Sailthru to help them succeed. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com.

