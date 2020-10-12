Injured Climber on Cathedral Ledge

CONTACT: Lieutenant Bradley Morse 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 October 12, 2020

Bartlett, NH – On Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:15 a.m., 911 received a call for an injured climber at Cathedral Ledge State Park. Venkata Damaraju, 33, from Atlanta, Georgia, fell while rock climbing the Funhouse climbing route. New Hampshire Fish and Game along with Mountain Rescue Service (MRS), North Conway Fire/Rescue, and Brewster Ambulance service responded to the call for assistance.

Damaraju was lead climbing the Funhouse route. He was attempting to place a piece of protection when he lost his balance and fell approximately 20 feet landing on a ledge below. He sustained multiple injuries to his back, hip, and foot. His hiking companions were able to safely lower him to the base of the climbing route after calling 911. MRS was able to access Damraju and lower him to a stable location before carrying him to the trailhead parking area. Damaraju was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway by Brewster Ambulance Service for evaluation and treatment.

This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to plan appropriately when hiking. With the current situation of COVID-19, people are putting emergency personnel and volunteers at a great risk when they get injured. Having appropriate gear including face masks and latex gloves aids in safety. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment.

No further information is available at this time.