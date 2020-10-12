Notify Logistics uses the Sharing Economy System to pioneer the Rent-a-Shelf Model in Kenya which has become the Airbnb of the Retail Space

Notify Logistics (www.NotifyLogistics.com) started in 2018, Notify Logistics focuses on providing all logistical needs of a modern online business. They pioneered the Rent-a-shelf model which has become the AirBnB of the retail space. Their core business is to ensure that online businesses get all they need to thrive and grow and make the best use of the sharing economy. The Rent-A-Shelf concept that has been reducing rent for small business owners by over 90 per cent, during the pandemic. Notify Logistics is also connecting client to financiers who offer affordable micro-credit loans, ensuring they have working capital to run their businesses without worrying of cash crunch. To help businesses survive the current business situation, the company has created an online portal for auctions, which eventually will see small businesses boosts their sales volumes.

For individuals who have been affected by the Covid 19 pandemic by losing their source of income the company has introduced the buy-for- rent program that allows investors to collect rent from their shelves and get up to 87% return on investment. The firm also offers businesses an extensive network of shops in Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret and Mombasa as a drop-off point for their products.

In a period of reduced economic activity, small businesses and individuals alike have borne the brunt of the pandemic, forcing proprietors in Nairobi who can no longer afford to pay for rent close business and individuals who lost their jobs struggle to survive on their savings.

In the midst of mounting economic uncertainty (Covid 19), Notify Logistics has come up with solutions to help such businesses weather the harsh conditions as well as building their resilience towards future shockwaves. “They pay about Kenya Sh3, 000 for shops that would otherwise cost Sh60, 000. The shops also have an attendant and are all licensed and registered. We also have delivery services for customers, which we do on behalf of our clients allowing the business owners to focus on growing their brands while we handle all the logistical aspects of their business,” Mr. Nderitu CEO Notify Logistics says.

Built on the vision of enhancing operational affordability for small businesses has also kicked off a campaign to help business owners invest in the Buy for rent program where they earn up to 87% return on investment for the next year to cushion them from the effects of the pandemic.

He adds that Notify Logistics is also connecting client to financiers who offer affordable micro-credit loans, ensuring they have working capital to run their businesses without worrying of cash crunch. “The goal of Notify Marketplace is to be a supporter of dreams by providing small businesses with all they need to grow.”

Notify Logistics Buy-2-Rent Program allows individuals to own a shelf within the Notify shops and earn rent from the shelf. They ensure the shelf is occupied by the time one buys a shelf therefore minimizing the risk of lacking a business to rent your shelf. Notify has created the Air BnB of the commercial space, enabling individuals to own a shelf in the Notify Platform and get returns monthly.

“We don't charge commissions on sales, we allow the businesses to build a database of their clients as opposed to the current online shops which do not allow sellers to have contact info of their clients,” he explains. The firm also offers businesses an extensive network of shops in Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret and Mombasa as a drop-off point for their products.

For Rent-A-Shelf, the firm identifies a shop in a prime location in an urban centre and partitions it into shelves. It then hires shop attendants and gets all the necessary licenses for the shop. After that, it opens it and invites online businesses to rent-a-shelf without necessarily owning the whole shop. It targets small businesses that have an online presence, which it gives a physical outlet where their clients can come and interact with products.

“We have served over a thousand vendors in our two years of operation with about 20 of them having experienced significant growth to a point of affording their own shops in Nairobi.”

We also offer a free personal accident insurance cover of up to 250,000 to our vendors” he concludes.