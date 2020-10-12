Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (11th October 2020)
Results from COVID-19 tests done on 11 October 2020 confirm 63 new cases. The cumulative cases are now 9,864.
- Recoveries: 6,109
- 1 new COVID-19 death from Kampala. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 94.
The breakdown of the new cases is:
- Contacts and alerts (63):
Kampala (24), Gulu (11), Wakiso (9), Soroti (6), Masindi (3), Mbale (2), Amuru (1), Busia (1), Masaka (1), Mityana (1), Moroto (1), Ntungamo (1), Sembabule (1) and Tororo (1).