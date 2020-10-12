Conference Board Releases Podcast On Work-Integrated Learning

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conference Board of Canada, in partnership with the Future Skills Centre (FSC), has released the latest episode in its podcast series on the future of work in Canada.



Episode five of the podcast series is focused on “Bridging the Gap Between Work and Education.” Today, Canada ranks among the top countries in the world in terms of its rates of postsecondary education, as well as annual spending per postsecondary student. While most education providers believe that graduates are well-equipped for the workforce, a much lower proportion of students and employers share that belief.

This points to a fundamental disconnect between the education and work worlds, one that could be bridged by incorporating real-world or experiential work experience into students’ education. The Business + Higher Education Roundtable aims to do just that, by ensuring that 100% of Canadian postsecondary students participate in a form of work-integrated learning before graduation.

The fifth episode of the Future Skills Centre podcast includes insightful conversations with Valerie Walker (Chief Executive Officer, Business + Higher Education Roundtable), Matthew McKean (Director, Education & Skills, The Conference Board of Canada), and Kevin O’Meara (Student and Intern), each of whom address these issues and their complexities.

“Work-integrated learning has an important role to play in terms of training and development as well as in preparing students for the future of work,” says Mr. McKean at The Conference Board of Canada.

Valerie Walker at the Business + Higher Education Roundtable adds: “Providing students with more real-world work experience as part of their education will go a long way towards ensuring that students have the right mix of skills and are prepared to tackle and adapt to the changing world of work.”

The six-episode Future Skills Centre podcast series explores the emerging challenges facing Canadian workers and the labour market. Two decades into the 21st century, Canada is facing wide-reaching demographic and technological changes that pose significant challenges to the world of work.

The Future Skills podcast series explores the shifting nature of work and how Canada can compete in an increasingly interconnected world. In each episode, leading experts examine a unique issue facing Canadians and hear different perspectives from community members, decision-makers and thought leaders. Each discussion focuses on finding solutions to complex problems and issues.

Topics explored during the first four episodes of the podcast series were “Developing Social and Emotional Skills in an Automated World,” “Addressing Inequalities in the Workforce,” “Transitioning to a Digital, Green and Human Future,” and “Upskilling and Reskilling (Mid-Career Workers).”

“We are pleased to share this podcast series through the Conference Board of Canada,” says Pedro Barata, Executive Director of the Future Skills Centre. “Episode five is particularly interesting as it explores the intersection of work and education and how they interrelate.”

Each podcast episode is available on The Conference Board of Canada’s website, as well as through Apple podcasts and Spotify. The sixth and final podcast episode, “Gig Economy & Independent Workers” will be made available on October 26. The complete list of episodes is as follows:

Episode #1: Developing Social and Emotional Skills in an Automated World

Episode #2: Addressing Inequalities in the Workforce

Episode #3: Transitioning to a Digital, Green, and Human Future

Episode #4: Upskilling & Reskilling (Mid-Career Workers)

Episode #5: Bridging the Gap Between Work and Education

Episode #6: Gig Economy & Independent Workers

