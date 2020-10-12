Author Shares Accomplishments of Former Air Force One Flight Chief, Heartwarming Story of Love and Loss in Debut Memoir

In ‘Presidential Spirit,’ Gina S. Scheff reflects on her journey through love with her late husband, celebrates his life and accomplishments, and explores the grief she experienced after his death

/EIN News/ -- WEST LIBERTY, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Gina S. Scheff has published her debut memoir, which chronicles a once-in-a-lifetime romance that sweeps readers up with vignettes of high-flying adventure, down-home simplicity, and true love amid tragedy.



In “Presidential Spirit,” Scheff shares the heartwarming story of her relationship with and later marriage to her late husband, David. At age 30, Scheff was freshly divorced and, with no intention of marrying again, had turned her focus to raising her son and building her career. Far from her mind was falling in love – until she crossed paths with David. Then a spirited young man in his late 20s, David was in the Air Force and shared with Scheff his passion for aviation.



After their whirlwind romance translated into marriage, David found himself climbing the ranks and went on to serve as a flight chief for Air Force One, allowing Scheff to shake hands with Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.



Following David’s retirement from his military career, he and Scheff set out for a quieter life on a small farm in Ohio. But when doctors diagnosed David with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, the couple’s dreams of bucolic simplicity faded. Scheff learned the true meaning of standing behind one’s spouse not only in health but in sickness too. Faced with one devastating let-down after another, Scheff struggled not to fall apart, and David showed her how to have grace under pressure.



“Being loved by David was the most amazing thing in the world to me, and the greatest moments in my life were when I got to see him at his happiest,” Scheff wrote in the preface of “Presidential Spirit”. “As I have written this book, the words have come easily because I’m telling the story of what we lived and witnessed together.”



“Presidential Spirit” provides a window into Scheff’s grief before and after the death of her husband and offers readers glimpses into the subtle, spiritual signs David left behind for his loved ones – small and unmistakable tokens of his enduring presence and legacy.



“This incredible story written by a widow as fulfillment to a promise to her late husband, is one of inspiration, courage, enlightenment, and true love,” a reader wrote in a five-star review of the book on Amazon. “The measure of any human's life is the impact that is left behind upon death. That measurement is even more powerful when it transcends the grave and continues to touch people in a way that helps them see that there is love to be found within the journey. This book not only gives the reader that experience, but also allows them to find pieces of themselves among the pages.”



“Presidential Spirit: The True Story of an Airman Who Soared Above His Circumstances and the Woman Who Was the Wind Beneath His Wings”

By Gina S. Scheff

ISBN: 978-1-5320-9161-2 (hc); 978-1-5320-8670-0 (sc); 978-1-5320-8671-7 (e)

Available through iUniverse, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author

Gina S. Scheff was born in Springfield, Ohio, and has worked as an accountant and food court manager. Scheff is passionate about putting words to paper to share with others the story of her late husband and how he taught her to soar above any circumstance. She currently resides in West Liberty, Ohio. To learn more, please visit www.ginasscheff.com or connect with the author on Twitter and Instagram.



iUniverse, an Author Solutions, LLC, self-publishing imprint, is the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing provider. iUniverse recognizes excellence in book publishing through the Star, Rising Star and Editor’s Choice designations—self-publishing’s only such awards program. iUniverse is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana. For more information or to publish a book, please visit iuniverse.com or call 1-800-AUTHORS.

Attachment

Danielle Grobmeier LAVIDGE 480-648-7557 dgrobmeier@lavidge.com