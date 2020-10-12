President pays last respect to Luther Rescova

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 12 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço attended this Monday in Luanda the ceremony to pay tribute to the Governor of the northern Province of Uíge, Sérgio Luther Rescova, who died Friday of illness.,

The homage ceremony also features representatives from the sovereign bodies, diplomatic corps, defence and security bodies, civil society, among others.

Delivering a funeral eulogy, the minister of State and Chief of the Civil Affairs Office to the President of Republic, Adão de Almeida, highlighted the multiple qualities of the official.

Sérgio Luther Rescova, whose remains are to be buried this Monday afternoon in Luanda, was a member of National Assembly, governor of Luanda and national secretary of the ruling MPLA party’s youth wing (JMPLA).