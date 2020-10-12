Luther Rescova was cheerful young man - official

Benguela, ANGOLA, October 12 - The untimely death of the northern Uige province’s governor Sérgio Luther Rescova represents major constraint, said the ruling MPLA party’s first secretary in coastal Benguela province.,

Rui Falcão stressed the qualities of the late Sérgio Rescova, describing him a charismatic youth and loved by everyone.

The politician said that Rescova had an intelligence above average and an extraordinary joy.

Speaking during a ceremony to pay tribute to deceased young politician, held in Benguela province, Rui Falcão underlined that the death of Sérgio Rescova left an example that Angola has quality youth who, in the political setting, will make the country a better place to live.

Also member of the ruling party’s Politburo, he stressed that Rescova strongly defended principles and his convictions, rising him to Youth organisation and MPLA party positions.

In turn the first secretary of the party’s youth wing in Benguela, Guilhermina Araújo, considers Rescova a young advisor and leader of the Angolan youth.

“The comrade Rescova was friend of everyone and a reference for all the youth”, said the official.