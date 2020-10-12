Veriff launches barcode reading feature
Identity verification company Veriff launches new technology that can read barcode information from an identity document.NEW YORK, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Identity verification company Veriff launches new technology that can read barcode information from an identity document. Automatic barcode scanner helps to fight fraud and speed up the verification process. The company currently supports barcode scans on US and Canadian documents but plans to expand to other countries and document types using barcodes.
According to Janer Gorohhov, the co-founder and COO of Veriff, it is an excellent accomplishment as its focus is increasingly on the US market. "Our usability research revealed that people are not used to scanning barcodes. This is why the process needed a series of UI improvements so that people could verify themselves with no friction," Gorohhov said.
A barcode is a short machine-readable set of data that is a standard feature on the backside of all United States and Canadian driver's licenses, which is the most commonly used ID document in these countries. The barcode has a person's document data encoded within it, including the name, address, document validity date, document number, gender, height, eye color, etc. As the barcode is exceptionally dense, it requires a very high-quality picture to extract the data.
The new barcode scanner enables Veriff to extract the document data automatically, making the process efficient and accurate. It is also a secure way to catch instances of document tampering. The removal of the barcode from regular document back pictures is a challenge, especially from images captured on a desktop or laptop computers during the verification process.
Veriff has added to its mobile web verification flows a specific step to scan the barcode on applicable documents.
"Currently, the barcode scanning feature is available on our web interface, and soon will be expanded to mobile SDKs. We determined that the best solution was to scan the barcode from a live video input of the device camera straight to the phone. With this approach, we have access to the highest quality input without any quality degradation," Gorohhov explained.
About Veriff
Veriff is a global tech company building a visionary AI-driven verification platform. Veriff technology makes sure that a person is who they claim to be. With the help of artificial intelligence, Veriff analyses thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, verifying people from 190+ countries.
Founded in 2015 by Kaarel Kotkas, Veriff serves a global portfolio of internet businesses, including fintech companies, sharing economy providers, and marketplaces in the USA, Europe, and other places in the world. Veriff employs over 230 people in Estonia and the USA.
Veriff is an alumnus of the startup accelerator Y Combinator. As of now Veriff's total financing is 23,8 million USD, including the 8,3 million dollar Series A funding in 2018. Veriff investors include Mosaic Ventures, Y Combinator, SV Angel, ACE & Company, LIFT99, Superangel, Ashton Kutcher, Paul Buchheit, Elad Gil, Taavet Hinrikus, Sten Tamkivi, Gustaf Alstromer, Anu Harihara, Andrew Prozes, and others.
Karita Sall
Veriff
+372 511 6808
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn