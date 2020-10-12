Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,311 in the last 365 days.

Mesa Air Group Reports September 2020 Operating Performance

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for September 2020.

Mesa Airlines reported 21,780 block hours in September 2020, a 40.3 percent drop from September 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.87 percent and 99.95 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for September 2020 and fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.

  Sep-20 Sep-19 % Change   YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change
Block Hours              
American 9,410   15,544   -39.5 %   133,973   198,401   -32.5 %
United 12,370   20,951   -41.0 %   179,137   257,845   -30.5 %
Total 21,780   36,495   -40.3 %   313,110   456,247   -31.4 %
               
  Sep-20 Sep-19 % Change   YTD FY2020 YTD FY2019 % Change
Departures              
American 5,192   9,522   -45.5 %   76,550   115,484   -33.7 %
United 6,004   10,982   -45.3 %   90,226   131,150   -31.2 %
Controllable Completion Factor*              
American 99.87 % 98.62 % 1.3 %   99.76 % 98.85 % 0.9 %
United 99.95 % 99.80 % 0.2 %   99.94 % 99.54 % 0.4 %
Total Completion Factor**              
American 98.59 % 97.60 % 1.0 %   94.20 % 95.84 % -1.7 %
United 99.21 % 96.64 % 2.7 %   95.24 % 98.13 % -2.9 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger and cargo service to 102 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico. As of September 30th, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com

Media
Matthew Harris
Media@mesa-air.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Mesa Air Group Reports September 2020 Operating Performance

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.