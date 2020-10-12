TransUnion Director Suzanne Clark Named 2020 NACD Directorship 100 Honoree

National Association of Corporate Directors Directorship 100 Recognizes the Most Influential Corporate Directors and Governance Experts

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzanne Clark, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) board member and President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has been selected as an honoree of the 2020 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100™. NACD’s annual list recognizes leading corporate directors and governance.



“As an information and insights company that makes trust possible between consumers and businesses, proper governance at all levels of the organization is vital to our continued success. Our board of directors sets the tone from the top, and we’re thrilled to see Suzanne recognized for her contributions as a leader,” said Chris Cartwright, president and CEO, TransUnion. “Each of our directors bring a unique skillset to the organization and we’re grateful to Suzanne for her valued expertise and perspective.”

The 2020 NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading corporate directors and governance advocates in several categories, including attorneys, audit and risk professionals, board advisors, compensation experts, crisis communications experts, governance advisors, investors, media, members of the plaintiffs’ bar, policy advisors, recruiters, and regulators and rule makers. Nominees are evaluated in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high performance standards. An independent selection committee reviews the nominees’ history of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. The principles form a framework that encourages corporate governance excellence in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency.

“This year’s honorees have positively earned the recognition that these awards offer,” said Peter R. Gleason, CEO, NACD. “Not only have they served their boards and the governance community well, but they have also provided inspirational examples of what effective, purposeful, and accountable governance during difficult, exceptional times truly means.”

