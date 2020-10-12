Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Minister McConalogue launches DAFM’s Annual Report 2019

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., today launched his Department’s Annual Report for 2019.

The Annual Report is produced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to bring together a detailed review of its work on behalf of Ireland’s agri-food sector. This year’s publication sets out the major activities undertaken in 2019 to progress the five strategic goals in the Department’s 2016-2019 Strategy Statement.    

 

This includes promoting and safeguarding public, animal and plant health for the benefit of consumers and producers and wider economy and providing income and market supports to underpin the rural economy and the environment.

 

Minister McConalogue stated, “Agriculture is Ireland’s most important indigenous industry, with the agriculture and food sector continued to play a vital role in Ireland’s economy with agri-food exports accounting for 9.5% of total exports with a value of €14.5 billion, marking growth of over 63% since 2010.”

 

Note for Editors:

The Annual Report for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine 2019 is located on the Department’s website at

 

https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/media/migration/publications/2020/DAFMAnnualReport2019.pdf

 

 Annual report

 

 

 

ENDS

Date Released: 12 October 2020

