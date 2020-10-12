Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 12 October 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,577,644) deaths (38,396), and recoveries (1,304,622) by region:
Central (58,687 cases; 1,096 deaths; 51,840 recoveries): Burundi (524; 1; 472), Cameroon (21,203; 423; 20,117), CAR (4,854; 62; 1,924), Chad (1,304; 92; 1,115), Congo (5,118; 90; 3,995), DRC (10,857; 276; 10,242), Equatorial Guinea (5,063; 83; 4,894), Gabon (8,835; 54; 8,189), Sao Tome & Principe (929; 15; 892)
Eastern (184,963; 3,503; 114,365): Comoros (495; 7; 475), Djibouti (5,420; 61; 5,352), Eritrea (414; 0; 372), Ethiopia (84,295; 1,287; 38,316), Kenya (41,546; 766; 31,000), Madagascar (16,718; 237; 16,042), Mauritius (395; 10; 358), Rwanda (4,896; 31; 3,606), Seychelles (148; 0; 144), Somalia (3,864; 99; 3,089), South Sudan (2,777; 55; 2,560), Sudan (13,685; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (9,801; 93; 6,109)
Northern (391,655; 12,018; 298,492): Algeria (52,915; 2,095; 37,274), Egypt (104,516; 6,052; 97,688), Libya (41,686; 623; 23,791), Mauritania (7,550; 163; 7,274), Morocco (152,404; 2,605; 127,407), Tunisia (32,556; 478; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (760,757; 19,117; 676,518): Angola (6,366; 218; 2,743), Botswana (3,219; 18; 834), Eswatini (5,669; 113; 5,310), Lesotho (1,805; 42; 961), Malawi (5,821; 180; 4,647), Mozambique (10,001; 71; 7,338), Namibia (11,936; 128; 9,817), South Africa (692,471; 17,780; 623,765), Zambia (15,458; 337; 14,599), Zimbabwe (8,011; 230; 6,504)
Western (181,582; 2,662; 163,407): Benin (2,411, 41; 1,973), Burkina Faso (2,271; 61; 1,542), Cape Verde (7,072; 75; 5,981), Côte d'Ivoire (20,154; 120; 19,798), Gambia (3,632; 117; 2,543), Ghana (47,005; 306; 46,398), Guinea (11,022; 69; 10,324), Guinea-Bissau (2,385; 40; 1,728), Liberia (1,363; 82; 1,245), Mali (3,286; 132; 2,527), Niger (1,201; 69; 1,123), Nigeria (60,266; 1,115; 51,735), Senegal (15,268; 314; 13,297), Sierra Leone (2,306; 72; 1,736), Togo (1,940; 49; 1,457)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).