Vice President highlights Rescova's dedication

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 12 - Angola’s Vice-President of the Republic Bornito de Sousa highlighted on Sunday Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim’s commitment to the country. ,

Bornito de Sousa’s recognition is expressed in a message of condolences on the death of Sérgio Luther Rescova, victim of illness.

Vice president wrote that Sérgio Rescova had been a young man dedicated to work, committed to the public service and with much to contribute to the well-being of the population and progress and development of the northern Uige province.

“His dedication to studies brought together academic and youth associations, naturally becoming a credible interlocutor on issues related to the legitimate aspirations of young Angolans”, reads the message.

Bornito de Sousa described Sérgio Luther Rescova’s death as a tragic and heartbreaking event for the family, in particular, and for the inhabitants of the province of Uíge and the country in general.

Sérgio Luther Rescova Joaquim was born on May 16, 1980, in the municipality of Damba, northern province of Uíge.

Master in Legal and Political Sciences and graduated in Law from the Catholic University of Angola, he was a Member of the National Assembly, since September 2017. He also held the position of National Secretary of the ruling party’s youth wing (JMPLA). Between January 2, 2019 and May 26, 2020, he held the position of governor of the Province of Luanda. Since May 26, 2020, until his death, Rescova held the position of provincial governor of Uíge province.