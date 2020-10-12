Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2-Thiazolidinone (CAS No. : 2682-49-7) - Recent News from VulcanChem

VulcanChem – Global Leading Supplier of Research Chemicals

2-Thiazolidinone

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2-Thiazolidone from VulcanChem can be directly used as a fungicide, insecticide, plant growth regulator, which is an important pesticide, medicine, and dye intermediates, is an important intermediate of excellent nematocide thiazolidophos. 2-Thiazolidinone is used in the synthesis of (S)-4-iso-butylthiazolidin-2-one and (S)-4-benzylthiazolidin-2-one that show inhibitive activities against Candida albicans and Escherichia coli. 2-Thiazolidinone is not only a useful intermediate, but also has good fungicidal activities toward various plant disease fungus. 2-Thiazolidinone was synthesized by the exchange reaction between the oxygen of chloroethanol and sulphur atom of 2-thiazolidinethione.

1、Basic Information:
CAS: 2682-49-7
Molecular formula: C3H5NOS
Molecular weight: 103.14
Melting point: 53°C
Boiling point: 247°C (1bar);160°C (20 torr)
Apperance: white or light yellow crystal

2、Main Applications:
2-thiazolidone can be directly used as a fungicide, insecticide, plant growth regulator, is an important pesticide, medicine, and dye intermediates, is an important intermediate of excellent nematocide thiazolidophos.

3、Product specifications:
Purity: 95%;98% can be customized
Packing specification: 25Kg/ drum

4、Estimated supply time and capacity:
From October 2020, the production capacity will be 30t/month

2-Thiazolidinone (CAS No. : 2682-49-7) - Recent News from VulcanChem

