AR/VR Chip Market Size to Reach $7.75 Billion by 2026 at 23.3% CAGR | Rising Demand in Gaming Vertical, Drives Growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global AR/VR chip market accounted for $1.38 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $7.75 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2019 to 2026.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Surge in demand for AR/VR chips in the gaming sector and increase in need for the adoption of augmented & virtual reality technology in various applications fuel the growth of the global AR/VR chip market. On the other hand, resistance to implement the AR/VR technology and inadequate investments in R&D hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high-end technological advancement and initiation of the industry-specific solution are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.
Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6431
The head mounted display segment to retain its top share during the period-
Based on device type, the head mounted display segment garnered the highest share in 2018, generating more than half of the global AR/VR chip market. The prominent applications of head mounted display in military and police boost the segment growth. The head up display segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 25.2% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its features that allow users to view data without any distraction.
The processor ICs segment to dominate by 2026-
Based on chip type, the processor ICs segment contributed to more than half of the global AR/VR chip market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance by the end of 2026. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.1% from 2019 to 2026. The characteristics offered by such chips have made them highly efficient when compared to other embedded systems which, in turn, has driven the growth of the segment. The other segments discussed in the report include user interface ICs and power management ICs.
Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6431
Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to remain lucrative till 2026-
Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by the North America, accounted for the major share, in terms of revenue, in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the global AR/VR chip market. The same province is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.7% during the study period. This is attributed to the rapidly increasing Internet penetration and rising IDC standards in developing countries like China and India. The other two regions analyzed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.
Key players in the industry-
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Business Machine Corporation
• Imagination Technologies Limited
• MEDIATEK Inc.
• Huawei Technologies Co. ltd.
• Spectra 7
• International Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
• Intel Corporation
• Advanced Microdevices Inc.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global AR/VR chip market outlook along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The market size is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact on the AR/VR chip market analysis.
• The current AR/VR chip market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the AR/VR chip industry.
• The report includes the AR/VR chip market trends and market share of key vendors.
Global AR/VR Chip Market Segmentation:
By Chip Type
• Processor ICs
• User Interface ICs
• Power Management IC
By Device Type
• Head Mounted Display
• Gesture Tracking Device
• Projector & Display Wall
• Head Up Display
• Handheld Device
By End User
• Gaming
• Entertainment & Media
• Aerospace & Defense
• Healthcare
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
Access Report Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ar-vr-chip-market-A06066
Similar Reports:
Deep Learning Chip Market to See Huge Growth by 2026
Memory Chip Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis - 2026
4G Equipment Market Growth and Demand Analysis 2027
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Tushar Rajput
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Surge in demand for AR/VR chips in the gaming sector and increase in need for the adoption of augmented & virtual reality technology in various applications fuel the growth of the global AR/VR chip market. On the other hand, resistance to implement the AR/VR technology and inadequate investments in R&D hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high-end technological advancement and initiation of the industry-specific solution are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.
Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6431
The head mounted display segment to retain its top share during the period-
Based on device type, the head mounted display segment garnered the highest share in 2018, generating more than half of the global AR/VR chip market. The prominent applications of head mounted display in military and police boost the segment growth. The head up display segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 25.2% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its features that allow users to view data without any distraction.
The processor ICs segment to dominate by 2026-
Based on chip type, the processor ICs segment contributed to more than half of the global AR/VR chip market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance by the end of 2026. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.1% from 2019 to 2026. The characteristics offered by such chips have made them highly efficient when compared to other embedded systems which, in turn, has driven the growth of the segment. The other segments discussed in the report include user interface ICs and power management ICs.
Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6431
Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to remain lucrative till 2026-
Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by the North America, accounted for the major share, in terms of revenue, in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the global AR/VR chip market. The same province is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.7% during the study period. This is attributed to the rapidly increasing Internet penetration and rising IDC standards in developing countries like China and India. The other two regions analyzed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.
Key players in the industry-
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Business Machine Corporation
• Imagination Technologies Limited
• MEDIATEK Inc.
• Huawei Technologies Co. ltd.
• Spectra 7
• International Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
• Intel Corporation
• Advanced Microdevices Inc.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global AR/VR chip market outlook along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The market size is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact on the AR/VR chip market analysis.
• The current AR/VR chip market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the AR/VR chip industry.
• The report includes the AR/VR chip market trends and market share of key vendors.
Global AR/VR Chip Market Segmentation:
By Chip Type
• Processor ICs
• User Interface ICs
• Power Management IC
By Device Type
• Head Mounted Display
• Gesture Tracking Device
• Projector & Display Wall
• Head Up Display
• Handheld Device
By End User
• Gaming
• Entertainment & Media
• Aerospace & Defense
• Healthcare
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
Access Report Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ar-vr-chip-market-A06066
Similar Reports:
Deep Learning Chip Market to See Huge Growth by 2026
Memory Chip Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis - 2026
4G Equipment Market Growth and Demand Analysis 2027
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Tushar Rajput
Allied Analytics LLP
+91 9021091709
email us here