Baking Start-Up Launched in The Midst of a Pandemic Scoops Double Gold At Muse Creative Awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With submissions numbering up to 4,618 entries, submitted from more than 57 countries, Britainlovesbaking.com has scooped the Gold, not once but twice for Brand Idea of the Year and Brand Logo Design, in the 2020 MUSE Creative Awards competition. They are now added to the roll call of 2020 winners which include global brands such as, IKEA, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, Rolls-Royce, BMW,The Coca-Cola Company, Tommy Hilfiger, Maybelline New York.The winning work was created in-house at Xpert Innovation as part of the repositioning of their business model.

Britain Loves Baking the innovative response by Xpert Innovation, a London based Ideas and venture firm, after they saw the huge social and business impact the pandemic was having and the rapid decline of their food and hospitality venture brands in Australia, Spain, and the UK as the pandemic took hold. They decided to take action and within 18 days, and their own Rapid Innovation Model, to not only reposition their business model and purpose from inventors to operators. It helped create a short supply local chain model and online meal and grocery box business Australia, that within a week was proving much need deliveries to 1000’s in the remote Northern Territory. The iteration of that idea became, Britain Loves Baking and a week later they stated delivering their inspirational baking boxes straight to UK consumers doors.

Xpert Innovation’s, Caroline Jackson, commented “Over the years we have been the recipients of numerous Muse Awards, but this year’s awards will be our most treasured and cherished, the COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted our nations daily lives, these awards are testament to our enormously resilient and dedicated team, who have worked every hour of every day to create a unique and thoughtful brand. And our customers who have helped us shape Britain Loves Baking into a customer first business, they have come to love and that reflects their needs and values. So, we dedicate these two awards to them”

The MUSE Creative and MUSE Design Awards are international competitions catered to professionals from the creative and design industries, who help foster new horizons for their industries. “It is our privilege, as always, to honor these remarkable individuals,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of both competitions. “They have more than earned their achievements.” The judges for this year’s competitions were as many as 56, from up to 22 countries. These exceptional professionals belong to leading companies in the creative and digital industry from around the world.

From the 19th of October to celebrate winning both gold awards Britain Loves Baking will be creating a series of Golden Surprises including a 2, 5g gold ingots hidden in QR codes on their packaging from now until Dec 31st, within each box purchased there is will be at least one label with a QR code, this will reveal a golden prize to be redeemed via britianlovesbaking.com

About Britain Loves Baking

As the Covid 19 global pandemic took hold and with increased time at home for all the family baking has once again taken centre stage in UK family life Britain Loves Baking is an innovative response to these changed circumstances. Allowing consumers to access hard to get ingredients and baking inspiration straight to their doors and is well known as the home of family baking. Bakers UK-wide, including many celebrity customers, have enjoyed the company’s baking boxes during lockdown. Offer a wide range of baking boxes that provide all the ambient, dry ingredients and recipes needed to help learn new baking skills and create amazing bakery and patisserie quality treats at home.

