Distribution 3-Ply Antibacterial Cloth Face Mask Cover for B2B International Supplier from Dony Garment Manufacturer
DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification
DONY launches Antibacterial Cloth Face Mask has C.E, FDA, TUV Reach certification - aims to expand its distribution to Europe, Australia, and the Americas.
The CEO of DONY Garment Company, Henry Pham, said, “After the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Mr. Henry and his team have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers from countries outside China to purchase goods, including protective face mask and clothing. Therefore, as a garment company, we found a great opportunity to make cloth face masks as the word demand is increasing.”
Mr. Henry and his team have researched the face mask models and the materials that will be accepted in the U.S. and European markets. He found that the 3-ply antibacterial face mask is ideal to wear and fashionable during COVID 19 pandemic. Since then, he started to produce 3 ply antibacterial face masks to be exported outside Vietnam, including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia market.
“We did a search on Alibaba for cloth masks for a non-china product and we were impressed with the Dony Mask.
I like Dony because they communicate and deliver the product on time, the type of pandemic will not leave soon and people need to live with this situation.
Vietnam companies have great potential because of China and US relationships in trade and tariffs and not as stable. This is a good reason, traders will look for alternative skill labor force like in Vietnam.” - Al Evan – CEO - Security Pro USA
DONY Mask product is ideal and fashionable to wear during COVID 19 pandemic. The face mask has passed international standard certification, including FDA, ISO 9001:2005, C.E. Certificate, TUV Reach, DGA certification, and many more. It has 3 ply layers; each layer has different protection against dangerous pollutants as well as viral infection.
The first layer, or the outer layer, is made from water-resistant and strong nano fabric material. The middle layer or second layer is able to filter dust or dangerous pollutants. And the third layer, or the inner layer, has 99% antibacterial material as a protection from bacteria and viruses. In addition to virus protection.
Mr. Henry Pham, the DONY Garment Company CEO, explained, “All of Dony Mask products are sterilized by E.O. gas before reaching consumers, to ensure that the mask products are free from viruses and bacteria.” E.O. gas (Ethylene oxide gas) is used as a sterilant for medical equipment and supplies. It destroys bacteria & viruses.
DONY Garment Company is an experienced company that produces eco-friendly Antibacterial Cloth Mask products and has been used worldwide. DONY Garment Company has delivered its Antibacterial Cloth Face Mask products to various counties in the world. They include the USA, France, KSA, Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Jodan, South Africa, Austria, Norway, Romania, Portugal, and many more.
“We have experienced producing the International Standard Personal Protective Equipment. We are proud to welcome international business partners, particularly to those who have vast market networks in Japan, the Middle East, Europe, and the USA. We’ll give excellent services as well as affordable and comfortable protective clothing items for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are UV-resistant and breathable. It has met International standards and worldwide shipping from our manufacturer in Vietnam,” said Mr. Henry Pham, the company’s CEO.
“So far DONY garment has been a good business partner. We will continue our business partnership with DONY garment, and we have a shared vision and strategic partnership agreement. DONY Mask products are needed for other industries in regular daily use even after the coronavirus pandemic ended. Thus, we will also find new opportunities for other DONY products.” One of DONY garment partners.
About DONY Garment
DONY Garment is a leading garment company based in Vietnam, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation. DONY Garment was established in 2009 and specialized in producing workwear, uniforms, and casual clothing. After the COVID-19 Outbreak, the company started producing PPE, including Cloth face masks and protective clothing.
On 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company was one of the participant companies that donated medical supplies to the USA. DONY was presented with 100,000 high-quality antibacterial face masks worth over VND 10.5 billion. Now DONY Garment has a vast network worldwide and is committed to offering 100% sterilized masks.
For more information about DONY garment and its products, please visit https://garment.dony.vn/
"There are many masks manufacturers in Vietnam but not all the factories following the international standard. The reason why we chose a Dony mask is that they fulfill Japan's market needs and their manufacturing system is achieved by our standard target.
After we ordered 1st shipments for two customers in Japan, we are now preparing 2nd shipment in bigger quantities.
We will keep continue with the Dony Mask brand and already putting on our marketing resources into Japan market.
Our company is putting our priorities on Vietnamese factories for sourcing not only for the garment but the materials as well and believe it will be extended more and more in the future." - Nicolas Jo - Founder and CEO – JJFT, a fashion, and textile group
Video about Dony Mask: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA
Henry Pham
Dony Garment Company
+84 985310123
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Premium COVID Face Mask (Washable, Reusable) Ready for Wholesale, Bulk & Branded (Custom Logo / Label / OEM - ODM)